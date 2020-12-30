Texas football fans aren’t too happy with Tom Herman and his decision to limit Bijan Robinson’s playing time on Tuesday night.

In just his freshman year, Robinson has emerged as the Longhorns leading rusher with 520 yards on the season. The 6-foot, 222 lbs running back out of Tucson, Arizona was the No. 15 overall and No. 1 RB recruit in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports rankings.

No. 20 Texas currently lead unranked Colorado 17-7 in the 2020 Alamo Bowl. Despite the lead, Longhorn fans are upset at the lack of touches for the talented young running back.

No Bijan Robinson once again. He hasn't touched the ball since he caught the touchdown. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) December 30, 2020

The good news for Texas: Bijan Robinson is averaging over 18 yards a carry tonight. The bad news is he hasn't had a touch in like a half hour. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 30, 2020

Texas last 3 drives: 3 and out

3 and out

3 and out Bijan Robinson touches: 0 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 30, 2020

This game would legit be over if the Longhorns had just kept giving the ball to Bijan Robinson in that first quarter. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 30, 2020

Considering he’s been given virtually no touches, Bijan Robinson has put up some absolutely monster numbers in tonight’s game.

On just six carries and one target, Robinson has collected 104 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

It’s unclear what Herman and his coaching staff are thinking by not giving their talented young RB the green light. Maybe they’re hoping to preserve him for next season? Either way, it’s baffling.

It just seems like you’d want to feed the hot hand, especially in a bowl-game scenario like this.

Also, it’s not like the Longhorns have another rusher eating up Robinson’s carries. Behind Robinson’s 90 yards, the next leading rusher in tonight’s game for Texas is Roschon Johnson with just nine yards on eight carries — two more carries than Robinson.

Texas hold a narrow 17-10 lead heading into the half. If you’re a Texas fan, hope Tom Herman wises up and uses Bijan Robinson to close out the game.