Texas Fans Furious With Missed Pass Interference Call vs. Alabama

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Texas Longhorns cheerleader raises her pom pom while the Texas band performs prior to the game against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on September 03, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas fans are not too pleased with a missed pass interference call during Saturday's marquee matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The missed call took place in the endzone on a crucial third-down play during the first quarter. The failed conversion forced the Longhorns to kick a field goal instead of going for the go-ahead touchdown.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this play.

'Wow a shock, Alabama gets away with obvious pass interference. Oh no, who saw this coming ," one fan said sarcastically.

"That’s pass interference for anybody else," another wrote.

"I’m a #bamafootball fan through and through. But that was pass interference on #bama," another added.

This field goal for the Longhorns tied the game up at 3-3. On the following possession, the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide marched down the field to score a touchdown and move the score to 10-3.

Texas will look to capitalize on