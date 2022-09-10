Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime.

The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.

Instead of a possible 17-10 lead, the Longhorns are tied up 10-10 with the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

"If Texas loses a close one, that Steve Sarkisian decision to kick a field goal on the last play of the first half is going to haunt Longhorns fans for a long time," ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith wrote.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns came away with three points on another close redzone appearance earlier in the game. Texas fans were upset with what they felt was a missed pass interference call that likely would've resulted in a touchdown score.

If the Longhorns want to mount an upset over the No. 1 team in the nation, they'll need to capitalize on more scoring opportunities in the second half.