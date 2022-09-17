Texas Football Fans React To The Quinn Ewers Video

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas fans got an exciting update on starting quarterback Quinn Ewers Saturday night.

Before the Longhorns' Week 3 matchup against UTSA this evening, Ewers was spotted on the field participating in some light throwing drills with no pads.

Ewers suffered a sprained clavicle on his left non-throwing shoulder during last week's loss to Alabama. He was originally scheduled to miss the next 4-6 weeks, but now it appears he could be far ahead of schedule.

Texas fans took to Twitter to react to this encouraging video.

"The football gods giving me a glimmer of hope, just to find some new, sick way of taking it all away from me again," one fan wrote.

"All the vibes are back from last week," another said.

"Let’s freaking go!! Dudes a beast," another said.

"How is this possible?" another asked.

Ewers, a five-star transfer from Ohio State, looked excellent before suffering his injury during the first quarter of last week's closely-contested loss to the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

Backup QB Hudson Card stepped up into the starting position after the injury last week, and will stay there until Ewers is ready to go.

Stay tuned for updates on Ewers' recovery process as the Longhorns' season progresses.