Texas Football Set A New Attendance Record This Saturday

The Texas football program set a new attendance record during Saturday's marquee matchup against No. 1 Alabama.

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium welcomed 105,213 fans to the sold-out game.

The fans in attendance at today's game are getting a good show. Despite an injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first quarter, the Longhorns trail the No. 1 team in the nation 17-16.

Texas and Alabama have faced off nine times in college football history. The Longhorns lead the series 7-1-1. The last time they played was the BCS National Championship game in 2010.

Today's game has been sold out since June. The cheapest tickets available for resale ran up to $247. The most expensive seats went for $2,500, per kxan.com.

Longhorn fans will continue to cheer on their team as they look to mount the upset of the year.