Texas Football Star Reportedly Not Arrested Monday

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Update: DeMarvion Overshown was reportedly not actually arrested on Monday, per a report.

Earlier: Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was reportedly arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, per 247Sports.

The information comes via a police spokesperson from the Van Zandt County Police Department in Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound LB has started every game for the Longhorns this year and is currently second on the team in tackles with 23.

Information is pretty scarce right now and the university has yet to comment on the situation.

Overshown was ejected in the second half of Texas' game vs. UTSA for targeting. After the game, the Longhorns star jokingly tweeted, "Free me."

Now it looks like the 22-year-old could be in line for further discipline outside of his first-half suspension for Saturday's game.