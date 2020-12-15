Texas Freshman Quarterback Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Jackson was the 73rd ranked overall player and third ranked dual-threat QB in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports. The four-star recruit threw 110/173 for 1,580 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions during his junior year at Duncanville High School in Texas. He also rushed for 1,497 yards and 23 touchdowns on 147 carries.

As the fourth option on the quarterback depth chart, Jackson saw no time on the field for the Longhorns this year.

With senior QB Sam Ehlinger moving on after this season, Jackson would be competing with two other highly-touted, dual-threat quarterbacks for the starting job.

Redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson is the most experienced of the options, throwing 4/7 for two touchdowns in 2020.

Jackson’s more direct competition though comes with fellow freshman Hudson Card. Also from Texas, Card edges out Jackson in every 247Sports ranking. He was the 59th ranked overall and second ranked dual threat in the 2020 class.

As of right now, Jackson hasn’t revealed any potential transfer moves.

Just because he entered the portal doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving. Tom Herman and the coaching staff still have a chance to convince Jackson to stay with the program.

The Longhorns finished their season with a 6-3 record.