Texas Governor's Tweet About Brett Maher Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

For the third game in a row, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher failed to convert on an extra point attempt. But this time, the jokes at his expense are coming from the most unexpected of places.

Taking to Twitter a short while ago, Texas governor Greg Abbott decided to throw a joke Maher's way. He joked that he would be able to kick for the Cowboys.

"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker," governor Abbott wrote.

The joke is particularly funny since Abbott is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of an accident he got into in 1984.

Fans absolutely loved Abbott's tweet (including many people who dislike his politics). His tweet has 28,000 likes and 10,000 retweets in just the past half hour.

"Best tweet of the year and it’s only January. Everybody else can just stop now," one user replied.

"He can probably govern as well as you. So y’all even," another wrote.

"Even the Governor of Texas is trolling Brett Maher. This is brutal," wrote a third.

It's safe to say that Brett Maher doesn't have that many supporters waiting for him back home with the way he's been kicking lately. Win or lose, it seems likely that he's kicking in his last game as a member of the Cowboys.

Was this the best burn of the afternoon?