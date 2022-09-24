Texas Loses Stunner To Texas Tech After Bijan Robinson Fumble In Overtime

OCTOBER 16: University of Texas Long Horns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 16, 2021, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns suffered a crushing loss to unranked Texas Tech in a thrilling overtime matchup on Saturday.

Quarterback Hudson Card and the Longhorns forced overtime after an improbable field-goal drive late in the fourth quarter. The favored away team won the coin toss and got the first possession in OT — but they soon squandered that advantage.

On the first play of overtime, Texas star running back Bijan Robinson coughed up a fumble that ended up in the hands of the Texas Tech defense.

The Red Raiders took advantage of this takeaway, getting in range for an easy game-winning field goal from 20 yards out.

The sold-out home crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium flooded the field to celebrate with their winning squad.

Texas Tech is now 3-1 to start the season after playing three ranked teams in its first four games of the 2022 season. The Red Raiders' lone loss of the year came last weekend to No. 16-ranked NC State.

The Longhorns now fall to 2-2 on the season.

Texas Tech will look to continue its forward momentum with an away matchup at Kansas State next weekend.