Video: Texas Mom’s Incredible Street Tackle Is Going Viral

Football is in the DNA of people in Texas. That much is clear in a clip going viral this morning, featuring a mother in the Houston suburb of Lake Jackson, that has nothing to do with the sport.

Phyllis Pena came home from the store at around 7 a.m. local time on Jan. 31, and saw a man outside of her home, peeking into the bedroom window of her teenage daughter.

She called the police on the man, but before they could apprehend him, he took off running. Luckily Pena was in the way. Like a great middle linebacker, she read his movements, filled the gap, and took him down with an incredible form tackle. This would be praised in any linebacker film room.

The tackle allowed police to arrest the peeping tom, who was identified as 19-year old Zane Hawkins. He faces charges of “possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest,” per Click2Houston.com.

the difference between southern moms and all other moms is our tackling prowess pic.twitter.com/FkLeWejIvF — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) February 11, 2021

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena told reporters. “My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them.”

There are jokes to be made there about the Houston Texans‘ current roster issues, but we’ll leave them be for now.

