Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Won't Return: Fans React

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas is eying an upset of No. 1 Alabama. To do the unthinkable, the Longhorns are going to have to beat the Crimson Tide without their starting quarterback.

Quinn Ewers, who left the game late in the first quarter with an injury, will not return in today's game. Hudson Card is in at quarterback for Texas football.

An unfortunate development in Austin. However, the Longhorns are still within reach of an upset.

"Source: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not return to today’s game against Alabama. He went to the locker room for an X-Ray and will not play again today," said Pete Thamel.

"#Longhorns WB Quinn Ewers was thrown onto his non-throwing shoulder. This injury mechanism can lead to AC/ SC separation or clavicle fracture. Hoping for the best for this young man," said DocFlynn.

"Brutal for Texas," writes Scott Carpenter.

Can Texas survive without its starting quarterback? Find out on FOX.