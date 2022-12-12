Texas Releases Statement On Chris Beard's Arrest Monday

It wasn't the news anybody wanted to wake up to in the Lone Star State, but Texas Longhorns head men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning on third-degree assault charges against a family member.

Local Austin police reportedly responded to a disturbance involving Beard around 12:15 AM and arrested and booked the second-year UT coach about four hours later.

On Monday, Texas released a statement on the matter (via Stadium's Jeff Goodman). Saying, "The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal situation."

Beard joined the Longhorns program after a six-year run at in-state rival Texas Tech where he posted a 112-55 record. In his first season leading his alma mater, Beard led the burnt orange to the NCAA Tournament and was off to a 7-1 start in 2022.

Texas currently ranks No. 2 in the nation in the AP Top 25 Poll.