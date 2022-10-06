Texas Reportedly Makes Quinn Ewers Decision For Saturday

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns will have their star quarterback back on the field this weekend.

Five-star transfer Quinn Ewers is set to return for Saturday's Red River Rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Ewers has missed the Longhorns' last three games after suffering a shoulder injury during a Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was initially given a 4-6 week recovery period with a sprained SC joint.

In Ewers' absence, backup Hudson Card has stepped up as the Longhorns' QB1. The team is 2-1 without Ewers after an overtime loss to Texas Tech in Week 4.

Ewers has been a full participant in practice all week with no limitations.

Texas will host the Sooners in a highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday afternoon at noon ET.