One of the greatest comeback stories in college basketball history came full circle today. Almost exactly three years after his cancer diagnosis in 2018, Texas basketball star Andrew Jones hit a game-winning shot to take down West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Jones’ heroic three pointer gave the No. 4 Longhorns a 72-70 lead over the No. 14 Mountaineers with 1.1 seconds to go.

Here’s a clip of the game winner:

10 games into his sophomore season, Andrew Jones and the Longhorns found out some devastating news. The rising star was diagnosed with leukemia and spent the next year and a half in recovery — taking off to Houston for its world-renowned medical community.

During his time away from the program, Jones’ teammates and coaches never wavered in their support. Everyone on the sideline patched “AJ1” on their jersey or shirt — a short-hand reminder of Jones’ initials and number.

After he miraculously beat cancer and entered remission, Jones’ basketball career was still up in the air. But, prior to last season, team doctors cleared the star Longhorn to play at full capacity. Jones returned to double-figure scoring, averaging 11.5 points and 26.5 minutes per game in 2019.

With the rough path he’s faced, it’s no surprise that Jones is grateful to be in this position. AJ1 took to Twitter to express his gratitude after the game.

“All glory to god for even allowing me to be here and play the game that I love. Thank you too my teammates and all my supporters. Let’s keep it going,” Jones wrote.

With the show-stopping, top-25 victory today, Texas moves to 10-1 on the season and extends its six-game win streak.

Andrew Jones and the Longhorns collide with yet another top-25 opponent on Wednesday night when they face No. 18 Texas Tech.