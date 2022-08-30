Texas Star Reveals Advice To Quinn Ewers Before First Start

OCTOBER 16: University of Texas Long Horns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 16, 2021, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers is set to make his first collegiate start for Texas on Saturday against LA-Monroe.

Ewers originally committed to Ohio State before he transferred to Texas when he realized that he wasn't going to get playing time over C.J. Stroud.

Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson gave some quick advice to Ewers this week when he was asked about his first start.

"If worse comes to worse, just check it down to me, and I'll do whatever I can to get you in the best position," Robinson said (first transcribed by 247Sports).

Robinson did it all for Texas last season. He rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

The quarterback-running back duo figure to be one of the best in the country this season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Kickoff for the Texas-LA-Monroe will be at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.