Texas State Championship Featured A Pair Of Absolutely Crazy Special Teams Plays

Texas high school football is best known for wide open offense. Last night’s Class 5A Division I state championship between Alvin Shadow Creek and Denton Ryan, however, caught attention for wild special teams plays.

Shadow Creek pulled off a 28-22 win over previously undefeated Denton Ryan in dramatic fashion. The game came down to a potential game-tying touchdown pass being knocked out of a Denton Ryan receiver’s hands in the end zone.

If you caught highlights of this one, however, they were probably of two of the more unique special teams scores you’ll ever see on a football field. Each team got one on Friday night.

Early in the game, it was Denton Ryan that used some trickery to get on the board.

The team ran a wild double reverse on the kick return after Shadow Creek went up 7-0 early on. In total, four different players appeared to have the ball at one point, adding to the deception.

Ultimately, Tra Smith, the third and final player to actually field the kick, took it 97 yards to the house. This was essentially the modern option game on a kick return, and it was absolutely thrilling.

Shadow Creek had its own answer in the return game. It probably wasn’t how things were planned, though.

Later in the game, with Denton Ryan up 8-7 after the above touchdown, a ball went sailing over the team’s punter’s head, into his own end zone.

Rather than trying to make something out of nothing as a ball carrier, or taking the safety, he punted the ball off of the ground to the 36 yard line.

The ball appeared to be rolling out of bounds, when Randy Masters decided to field it along the sideline, and took it to the house.

"How about THIS sequence of events!?" In a zany microcosm of a zany game, @SCSharkFootball SOMEHOW turns this into a TD 😬!#UILonFOX | #ForeverTexas | #UILState | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/Uz3U3qVHUd — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 21, 2019

We have a bunch of college bowls and big NFL games this weekend, but don’t look past the high school game for some of the wildest plays you’ll ever see, both designed and completely improvised, especially down in the heart of Texas.

[FOX Sports Southwest]