Breaking: Big 12 Head Football Coach Has Been Fired

There’s reportedly another major college football job opening.

Roughly a week after LSU announced that head coach Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have fired their head coach.

Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel is reporting that the Red Raiders have fired head coach Matt Wells.

Wells, 48, was in his third season leading the Texas Tech football program. The Red Raiders went 4-8 in 2019, 4-6 in 2020 and are 5-3 this season. Texas Tech lost to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon.

“A high ranking source confirms that Matt Wells has been fired at Texas Tech. He’s scheduled to meet with the team imminently,” Thamel reported.

“The early names to watch here are Sonny Dykes of SMU and Jeff Traylor of UTSA. Don’t expect Art Briles to emerge as a candidate.”

Mac Engel first reported the news. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will reportedly be the program’s interim head coach.

Texas Tech is scheduled to return to action this weekend against No. 4 Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. E.T.