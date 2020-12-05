Desmond Howard Sees 1 Major Problem With Tom Herman

Texas head coach Tom Herman could be on his way out of Austin if he doesn’t finish the season in a strong manner. ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard has a theory as to why Herman hasn’t performed all that well with the Longhorns.

Howard, speaking on Saturday morning, said he’s spoken to former players about what it’s like playing for Herman. It’s not flattering.

Howard suggested that Herman has trouble “connecting” with his players. Via 247 Sports:

“When Herman came in he said ‘it was my way or the highway.’ And when I spoke to former players, they said that’s the problem,” Howard said on Saturday’s edition of the program. “He cannot connect with the players. There’s a gross disconnect between the head coach, Herman, and the players. That’s what you’re experiencing. That’s what you’re seeing.”

Herman has been the head coach of the Longhorns for four seasons, and while he’s amassed a decent 30-18 record, he hasn’t returned the program to national prominence. That simply isn’t enough to keep your job in Austin.

Texas, which currently has a 5-3 record, still has Kansas State and Kansas on the schedule. But the Longhorns can’t win the Big 12 anymore and therefore can’t realistically be part of the College Football Playoff conversation.

In recent days, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is reported to have interviewed with the program. It’s unclear if he’s considering taking the job.

It was also reported earlier Saturday that Penn State head coach James Franklin could be in the running if the Longhorns strike out on Meyer.

Texas vs. Kansas State kicks off at Noon ET on FOX.