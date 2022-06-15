Texas vs. Alabama Is A Sellout: College Football World Reacts

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's gonna be a full house when Nick Saban and Alabama pack up for Austin, Texas in Week 2.

On Wednesday, Longhorns football's verified account announced that tickets for Alabama-Texas are officially sold out.

The college football world reacted to the news on social media.

"World about to see a tide ride over beevo…" tweeted one fan.

"Stadium will be empty by halftime," predicted another.

"I like this graphic because the game is being played at sunrise," commented a Texas Tech fan.

"We still have SRO space right outside of DKR…only for those wearing burnt orange with their horns up," replied Texas' Director of Football Administration & Program Relations.

"Bought my father and I tickets to the big game as his Father's Day gift! See y'all in Austin!"

"That means this many people will see you get beat by like 30," said another.

"If they don’t offer us student tickets we riot."

The 2022 college football season is starting off with some bangers.