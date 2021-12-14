Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win.

For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.

Text from my wife after the game. Assault. pic.twitter.com/epSMcWpNj5 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 14, 2021

“Text from my wife after the game,” Benkert tweeted. “Assault.”

The text read, “All that hard work. Need recovery.”

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed Aaron Rodgers was actually behind Benkert seeing the field. Telling reporters Rodgers came up to him and said: “‘Hey, let Kurt take the victory snaps.’ I said ‘Absolutely. It’s a well-deserved honor.’”

Benkert entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. He played four seasons in college, split between East Carolina and Virginia. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons where he never saw the field.

Benkert won the Packers third-string job as a practice squad QB in training camp. He was active for Sunday night’s game after Jordan Love was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.