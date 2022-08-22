Thaddeus Moss Hit Was Legal: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 21: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants stands up after an apparent injury during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

A lot has been made about the Thaddeus Moss hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux from Sunday night.

Thibodeaux was coming in unblocked before Moss delivered a low-cut block on him, which resulted in Thibodeaux leaving the game with a knee injury.

Fans immediately took to social media to call out Moss since it was the kind of block that blows out knees.

That said, cut blocking has been legal in the NFL for decades and this one occurred within the tackle box, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Most NFL fans have agreed with there being no flag on the play, even though Thibodeaux could've been seriously hurt.

Thibodeaux confirmed to the media after the game that he's fine and that the injury isn't too serious

That's a major win for the Giants, especially since he's expected to be their best pass rusher this season.