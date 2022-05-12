Thanksgiving Day Matchup Has Leaked: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Football has become as synonymous with Thanksgiving as turkey and pumpkin pie. So you can imagine that people have been waiting to learn the matchups with baited breath.

But amid reports that the Buffalo Bills would be playing the Baltimore Ravens in the final game of Thanksgiving Day, the record has been corrected. Ahead of tonight's full schedule release, new reports have revealed that Buffalo are playing the Detroit Lions.

This has yet to be confirmed by any networks. But plenty of Buffalo Bills insiders are rushing to Twitter to correct the discrepancy - that the reigning AFC East champions are playing last year's worst team from the NFC.

As you might guess, Bills fans are thrilled at the idea of their team taking on the lowly Lions rather than the more challenging Ravens. Some are even willing to make plans to not watch the game with how confident they are in Buffalo's victory.

Of course, a few Lions fans believe the roles will be reversed on Turkey Day:

The Buffalo Bills went 11-6 last year with a top five offense and the NFL's No. 1 defense. They won the AFC East for the second year in a row.

The Detroit Lions went 3-13-1 last year, giving them the worst record in the NFC. Their offense and defense ranked among the worst in the league

On paper it seems like a recipe for a mismatch of epic proportions. You'd think the NFL would try to avoid something like that on one of their primetime Thanksgiving games.

But anything can happen in the NFL. Especially on Thanksgiving.