The 10 Most-Watched College Football Games This Season

After a historic college football weekend, some new games sit at the top of the list of most-watched this season. On Wednesday, The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel shared a list of which games were the biggest draws so far this year.

10 most-watched CFB games so far: OSU-Michigan (FOX): 15.9M

Alabama-Auburn (CBS): 10.4M

Michigan-MSU (FOX): 9.3M

UGA-Clemson (ABC): 8.9M

Alabama-A&M (CBS): 8.3M

Alabama-UF (CBS): 7.9M

ND-FSU (ABC): 7.8M

Oregon-Ohio St (FOX): 7.7M

Auburn-PSU (ABC): 7.6M

PSU-Ohio St (ABC): 7.1M — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 1, 2021

To no one’s surprise, “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan brought in a hefty viewership. 15.9 million college football fans tuned in to see the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Second on the list was Alabama’s four-overtime escape in Jordan-Hair Stadium against 6-5 Auburn. The Tigers gave Nick Saban’s squad everything they could handle for four quarters, but the Tide were able to outlast Auburn in the defensive struggle.

It’s worth noting of all the networks, ABC has the most games on the list with four. Followed by FOX and CBS which both have three games a piece.

That said, FOX broadcast two “Game of the Year” candidates with the Ohio State vs Michigan game and the incredible in-state rivalry matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans.

Watch the top plays from the matchup against Ohio State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f2yUqLB7Rn — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2021

2021 has been one of the more memorable college football seasons in recent memory thus far. Between some incredible rivalry matchups, stories like Cincinnati, and the coaching carousel spinning out of control, it’s been fun.

It should only get better with a great slate of championship week matchups on Saturday. Headlined by No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama in the SEC championship game.