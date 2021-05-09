The 10 Toughest Schedules In College Football In 2021

The 2021 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

Summer is quickly approaching, which means preseason camps are right around the corner. Soon enough, the regular season will be closing in.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Arkansas Razorbacks have the toughest schedule in the country. The Razorbacks have a pretty brutal slate, playing in the SEC West.

Here’s a look at Arkansas’ schedule:

vs. Rice

vs. Texas

vs. Georgia Southern

vs. Texas A&M

at Georgia

at Ole Miss

vs. Auburn

vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

vs. Mississippi State

at LSU

at Alabama

vs. Missouri

That’s a pretty rough slate for the Razorbacks. They aren’t the only school in the country with a tough schedule, though.

Here are the 10 hardest schedules in the country, per ESPN’s Football Power Index:

Arkansas Auburn Kansas Texas TCU Iowa State LSU West Virginia Ole Miss Oklahoma State

That’s a lot of schools from the SEC and the Big 12. Clearly, the Football Power Index is very high on those conferences heading into the 2021 season.

You can view ESPN’s Football Power Index full strength of schedule rankings here.