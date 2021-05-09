The Spun

The 10 Toughest Schedules In College Football In 2021

A general view of Arkansas' football stadium.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2021 college football regular season will be here before you know it.

Summer is quickly approaching, which means preseason camps are right around the corner. Soon enough, the regular season will be closing in.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Arkansas Razorbacks have the toughest schedule in the country. The Razorbacks have a pretty brutal slate, playing in the SEC West.

Here’s a look at Arkansas’ schedule:

  • vs. Rice
  • vs. Texas
  • vs. Georgia Southern
  • vs. Texas A&M
  • at Georgia
  • at Ole Miss
  • vs. Auburn
  • vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • vs. Mississippi State
  • at LSU
  • at Alabama
  • vs. Missouri

That’s a pretty rough slate for the Razorbacks. They aren’t the only school in the country with a tough schedule, though.

Here are the 10 hardest schedules in the country, per ESPN’s Football Power Index:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Auburn
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. TCU
  6. Iowa State
  7. LSU
  8. West Virginia
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma State

That’s a lot of schools from the SEC and the Big 12. Clearly, the Football Power Index is very high on those conferences heading into the 2021 season.

You can view ESPN’s Football Power Index full strength of schedule rankings here.


