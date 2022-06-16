The 2023 SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge Matchups Are Set
The matchups for the 2023 SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge have been set.
Here's the full list of inter-conference battles for this year's challenge, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein:
- Arkansas at Baylor
- Kansas at Kentucky
- Texas at Tennessee
- TCU at Mississippi St.
- Alabama at Oklahoma
- Auburn at West Virginia
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma St.
- Florida at Kansas St
- Iowa St. at Missouri
- Texas Tech at LSU
This annual battle of conferences is expected to tipoff sometime in January 2023. An official announcement of the matchups is expected soon, per Rothstein.
The inter-conference challenge first began in 2013. The Big 12 leads the all-time series 4-3-2 — but the SEC claimed victory in each of the last two years.
The blue-blood battle between Kansas and Kentucky will no doubt provide the biggest draw of the challenge.