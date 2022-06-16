The 2023 SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge Matchups Are Set

The matchups for the 2023 SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge have been set.

Here's the full list of inter-conference battles for this year's challenge, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein:

Arkansas at Baylor

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas at Tennessee

TCU at Mississippi St.

Alabama at Oklahoma

Auburn at West Virginia

Ole Miss at Oklahoma St.

Florida at Kansas St

Iowa St. at Missouri

Texas Tech at LSU

This annual battle of conferences is expected to tipoff sometime in January 2023. An official announcement of the matchups is expected soon, per Rothstein.

The inter-conference challenge first began in 2013. The Big 12 leads the all-time series 4-3-2 — but the SEC claimed victory in each of the last two years.

The blue-blood battle between Kansas and Kentucky will no doubt provide the biggest draw of the challenge.