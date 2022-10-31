The 49ers Worked Out 3 Veteran Wide Receivers Today

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers got back to their winning ways on Sunday with a big win over the Los Angeles Rams. But they're still hurting at wide receiver and appear to be eyeing some help.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the 49ers had a trio of veteran receivers in for workouts today. Joining the 49ers for the workout were Mohamed Sanu, Adam Humphries and Tajae Sharpe.

Sanu is a 10-year veteran and played the last 1.5 seasons with the 49ers, recording 16 receptions for 186 yards in 11 games for the team. His largest impact came during his four-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals followed by his 3.5-year run with the Atlanta Falcons.

Humphries was once the No. 2 wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rising from the ranks of an undrafted contributor to a starter by his fourth year in the league. He has four years with the Bucs, two with the Titans and one with Washington.

Sharpe is a six-year veteran who has enjoyed stints with the Titans, Vikings and Falcons. Last year he had 25 receptions for 230 yards.

The San Francisco 49ers were without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for Sunday's win over the Rams.

While Christian McCaffrey can literally do just about everything for the 49ers, they still need healthy wideouts to be a complete team.

Will any of these three receivers win a contract with the 49ers?