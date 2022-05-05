The 5 States With The Most NFL Draft Picks This Year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books. We now know which states are producing the most NFL players. The state of Texas tops the list.

A total of 32 players that attended high school in Texas heard their names called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Funny enough, none of those players played for the University of Texas. In fact, the Longhorns didn't have a single player drafted last week.

Georgia lands second on the list, with 29 draftees from the state. The "Peach State" is followed by California with 22, Florida with 22 and Ohio with 13.

By capita, however, Georgia is out in front.

"Georgia led all states in players drafted per capita, according to the data released by the NFL," said Ben Baby, via Twitter. "Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove had the most alums drafted with three -- Jelani Woods, DeAngelo Malone, Justin Shaffer."

It's pretty sad the University of Texas, meanwhile, didn't have a single player drafted. The state is clearly rich with talent.

Steve Sarkisian certainly has some work to do in Austin.