The Aaron Hernandez News Going Viral Today Is Fake

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 10: Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots smiles from the sidelines in the fourth quarter during a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on December 10, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

False rumors surrounding a supposed Netflix series on Aaron Hernandez life were circulating across social media on Tuesday.

In a viral tweet from a parody account, it was said that: "Following the success of ‘DAHMER’, Netflix is producing an Aaron Hernandez limited series with Jon Bernthal in the leading role."

Which of course is untrue, with thousands falling for the "news."

Here's a sampling of some of the reaction from fans on Twitter:

"....... we've had enough oh my GOD," one user replied.

"The crazy thing is Jon will kill that role, it would prolly get him a fat Emmy," another commented.

"Stuff like this illustrates why media literacy is so incredibly important," explained Kelly Rocheleau. "This is a post from an obvious parody account, yet the retweets on this post show that folks apparently think this is real. This was a joke, yet Jon Bernthal is trending now. Media literacy is crucial."

"Good television onna way."

"Who asked for this."

"People, it's fake," a user pointed-out. "This is a parody account. Jon Bernthal is not playing a playing a killer half his age."

As of the publishing of this article, the post has 48.8K likes and nearly 4,000 retweets.