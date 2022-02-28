Art Briles was reportedly hired to become Grambling State’s new offensive coordinator, sparking a lot of criticism across the college football world.

The former Baylor Bears head coach was ousted for his improper handling of sexual assault allegations in Waco, Texas.

Briles has not coached in college football since, but he’s reportedly on his way back.

The hiring isn’t official yet, though.

The University of Louisiana System still has to approve Grambling State’s hiring of Briles. That might not happen.

Former Grambling State star Doug Williams spoke out against his school’s hiring of Briles. Williams said he will not be supporting the program as long as Briles is there.

According to a report on Sunday night, Williams might get his wish.

“I’m not a fan at all. I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling, I really am.…I talked to the A.D. a couple times. They knew where I stood, but they did it and if that’s what they want to do, that’s fine. I’m out,” Williams told the Washington Post.

