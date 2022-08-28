The Baltimore Ravens Waived A Kicker On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have just under 48 hours to get their roster down to 53 players for the 2022 NFL season. To that end, they've released a star kicker.

According to Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens have released rookie kicker/punter Cameron Dicker. The move comes just two days after signing him following his release by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

Dicker may have just been a training camp body to handle kicking duties in the Ravens' final preseason game. If so, he made the most of it, making a 38-yard field goal and two extra points in yesterday's 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders.

The move drops the Ravens' roster size to 79. They still have 26 more players to part ways with before Tuesday's deadline though.

Cameron Dicker was a star at the University of Texas, earning All-Big 12 honors three times in four years. Perhaps his most memorable kick was the 40-yard game-winner against Oklahoma in 2018.

Dicker went 60-of-79 on college field goals and 206-of-210 on extra points. As a senior, he even pulled double-duty as a punter, averaging 46.8 yards per punt.

But his college excellence didn't convince any NFL teams to take him this year and he went undrafted to the Los Angeles Rams.

Will any team sign Cameron Dicker before the final roster cuts?