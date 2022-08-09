The Bears Might Have Suffered Another Significant Injury

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The hits keep on coming for the Chicago Bears receiving core.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, David Moore suffered a potentially serious injury and had to be carted off the practice field on Tuesday.

Moore's injury is all the more devastating considering the Bears WR corps is already thin due to Byron Pringle's quad N'Keal Harry's high ankle sprain.

It's not clear what Moore's ailment is, but media members on the ground are saying it's a right leg.

Moore joins the Bears after several seasons with the Seahawks before splitting time with the Broncos and Packers in 2021.

Coming into the year, Chicago's pass-catchers were the focus of a bunch of scrutiny; with no big names on the roster to help second-year QB Justin Fields.

Hopefully Moore's injury isn't as serious as it sounds. But right now it doesn't look good for the former seventh-round pick.