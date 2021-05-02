The Bears Reportedly Have 1 Plan In Mind For Justin Fields

Arguably the most intriguing pick of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was the Chicago Bears trading up to get former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields, once considered the clear-cut No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class behind Trevor Lawrence, fell out of the top 10 on Thursday night. However, the Bears didn’t wait around, trading up to get him at No. 11 overall.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Bears, who signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and still have Nick Foles on the roster.

What will this mean for the quarterback position in 2021?

The Bears reportedly have a plan.

“Rich, two important things you guys talked about how Aaron Rodgers did not know about the Jordan Love pick, obviously leading to so much discontent. Well, the Bears did call Andy Dalton, did have a conversation with Dalton about potentially doing this, about taking Justin Fields,” Rapoport said. “And he’s a competitor obviously, but it does sound like he at least understands.

“I talked to Bears coach Matt Nagy a couple days ago about this pick,” Rapoport added. “The main thing he wants is, just like (NFL Network analyst Peter) Schrager said, he wants the Kansas City model. So yes, there’s going to be pressure to win, but their goal is to have Andy Dalton play the entire year, have Fields develop under the radar and then pass the torch the following year. It just takes a lot to make that happen …”

That “model” certainly worked out for Kansas City. The Chiefs played well under Alex Smith and eventually let Patrick Mahomes take over at the position.

Chicago is obviously hoping the same will be true for Fields.