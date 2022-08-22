The Bengals Released 2 Wide Receivers On Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals began the second round of their cuts on Monday, saying goodbye to two receivers and a tight end.

Per the team, wideouts Jaivon Heiligh and Jack Sorenson, as well as TE Scotty Washington have been waived.

The Bengals releases dropped their roster count to 82, meaning that there are still two more players that need to be let go of ahead of the Tuesday evening deadline.

Heiligh and Sorenson were both undrafted free agents that Cincinnati brought in earlier this offseason. While Scotty Washington has been a member of the team's practice squad for the past two seasons after signing in 2020.

The Bengals face the Rams in a preseason Super Bowl rematch on Saturday.