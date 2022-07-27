The Bengals Signed A Quarterback On Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Bengals have added another reserve option to their quarterback depth chart.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of undrafted rookie Drew Plitt to the 90-man roster.

This moves comes in response to the absence of starting QB Joe Burrow, who will miss a portion of training camp due to a surgery to remove his appendix sometime in the next couple days.

Plitt joins backup Brandon Allen and third-stringer Jake Browning on the Cincinnati depth chart behind Burrow. Cornerback John Brannon was waived in order to make this move possible.

Plitt just finished his fifth season as quarterback for the Ball State football program. In 2021, he logged 2,541 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions through 13 games.

The 24-year-old signal caller is native to the Cincinnati area and tried out for the Bengals earlier this offseason.