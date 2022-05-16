The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Michigan Is Set

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is months from beginning, but bettors can already wager on a marquee matchup in the final week.

As noted by Saturday Tradition's Dustin Schutte, FanDuel Sportsbook has released spreads for several games throughout the season. That includes the annual Big 10 rivalry showdown between Ohio State and Michigan, scheduled for November 26.

Although the Wolverines snapped an eight-game losing streak last year to score a monumental 42-27 win at Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes are 14-point favorites for this fall's rematch at Ohio Stadium.

The oddsmakers must expect big things from Heisman front-runner CJ Stroud (+200) this season. Ohio State is listed at +500 to win the FBS championship, trailing only Alabama (+200) and Georgia (+350) among the top favorites.

Michigan, which made the College Football Playoff last season, is below seven other programs at +5000.

Of course, a lot can happen before Ohio State and Michigan meet for the 12th and final game of the season. Maybe wait a bit before locking in that ticket.