The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Out

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Chris Brown #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the football against safety Vonn Bell #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes (back) and cornerback Eli Apple #13 (front) during the third quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season doesn't kick off for another few months, but that hasn't stopped some early betting lines from being released.

On Tuesday afternoon, college football reporter Dustin Scutte revealed betting lines for three Big Ten games. The odds, from Caesars sports book, have heavy favorites in two of the three games.

Nebraska is a 10.5-point favorite over Northwestern to kick off the 2022 season. Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions are a four-point favorite over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Easily the biggest game of the three - and one of the biggest games of the season - will feature two of the game's most historic programs. Ohio State and Notre Dame take the field with College Football Playoff implications on the line.

The Buckeyes are currently a massive favorite, with sports books listing Ohio State as a 13-point favorite.

Ohio State is hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff after missing out last season. The Buckeyes will be the favorites to win the Big Ten - even after losing out to the Michigan Wolverines last season.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is entering a new regime, with Marcus Freeman heading into his first year as head coach.

Who will get the win?