The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game.

But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?

According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point over Notre Dame heading into their highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup.

Kickoff between the historic CFB powers is just six days away.

How much that point-spread is dictated by the talent of Ohio State or the unknown of ND under Marcus Freeman remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: the safe money is on the Buckeyes.