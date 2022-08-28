The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild
Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game.
But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?
According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point over Notre Dame heading into their highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup.
Kickoff between the historic CFB powers is just six days away.
How much that point-spread is dictated by the talent of Ohio State or the unknown of ND under Marcus Freeman remains to be seen.
But one thing is clear: the safe money is on the Buckeyes.