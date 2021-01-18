The Betting Line For Packers vs. Buccaneers Is Set

With the final whistle blowing on Tampa Bay’s 30-20 victory over New Orleans on Sunday night, the betting line has already been set for the NFC Championship game.

After strong divisional round performances for both teams, the Green Bay Packers are currently favored four points over the Buccaneers in next week’s matchup, according to SuperBook Sports.

NFC Championship Game opening line: Buc at Packers -4

via @SuperBookSports — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 18, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense were dominant in Green Bay’s divisional matchup against Los Angeles. With a final score of 32-18, the Packers became just second team to score more than 30 points on the Rams’ elite defense this year. Rodgers put together yet another outstanding performance, throwing 23/36 for 296 yards and collecting three all-purpose touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Tom Brady had a similarly solid performance in tonight’s win over the Saints, throwing 18/33 for 199 yards and collecting three all-purpose touchdowns of his own (also two passing, one rushing).

Just like we had tonight between Brady and Drew Brees, next Sunday’s NFC Championship will be a battle between two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.

In the last matchup between these two teams, Rodgers had a rare poor performance. In a 38-10 loss, the veteran Green Bay QB threw 16/35 for 160 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Before that Week 6 matchup, Rodgers had yet to throw a pick.

Like Brady did after a three-interception Week 9 game against the Saints, Rodgers will look to bounce back in this playoff rematch.

The NFC Championship will kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. E.T.