The Big Ten men’s basketball regular season is officially over, meaning the postseason is on the way.

The final game of the regular season was a surprising one, with Mark Turgeon’s Maryland Terrapins getting upset at home by Penn State. The Terps have now dropped back-to-back games against Northwestern and Penn State.

While Maryland should still be in the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday, a win in the Big Ten Tournament wouldn’t hurt.

Maryland is the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will take on No. 9 seed Michigan State on Thursday.

Michigan is the No. 1 overall seed, though the Wolverines are coming off a tough loss to the Spartans. Illinois is the No. 2 overall seed with Iowa as the No. 3 seed. Here’s the full bracket:

The Big Ten tournament bracket is locked in. pic.twitter.com/Sg7F9LANKb — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) March 8, 2021

The Big Ten Tournament will tip off on Wednesday, with games between No. 12 Northwestern and No. 13 Minnesota, and No. 11 Penn State and No. 14 Nebraska.

Who are you picking to cut down the nets in the Big Ten Tournament next weekend?