The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season.

Iowa vs. Michigan.

Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight losses in October. But the surprising Hawkeyes bounced back admirably to close out the season.

It's official: Iowa vs. Michigan for the Big Ten title. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 28, 2021

It’s been well over a decade since either of these schools won the Big Ten title. On Saturday, something’s got to give.

Michigan will be riding high into Indianapolis after an emotional win over the Buckeyes. But, it could be possible for the Wolverines to have a let down game after such a draining game.

IOWA 🆚 MICHIGAN The @bigten Championship Game is set! 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/jyKFvHpHoo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, No. 16 Iowa is coming off a one-score victory over Nebraska and has reeled off four straight since getting blown out by Wisconsin a month ago.

All signs point to the College Football Playoff if Michigan can capture the Big Ten title. It could be a year of firsts for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.