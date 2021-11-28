The Spun

The Big Ten Championship Game Is Officially Set

The Big Ten Logo on the field for the Ohio State-Maryland game.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season.

Iowa vs. Michigan.

Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight losses in October. But the surprising Hawkeyes bounced back admirably to close out the season.

It’s been well over a decade since either of these schools won the Big Ten title. On Saturday, something’s got to give.

Michigan will be riding high into Indianapolis after an emotional win over the Buckeyes. But, it could be possible for the Wolverines to have a let down game after such a draining game.

Meanwhile, No. 16 Iowa is coming off a one-score victory over Nebraska and has reeled off four straight since getting blown out by Wisconsin a month ago.

All signs point to the College Football Playoff if Michigan can capture the Big Ten title. It could be a year of firsts for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

