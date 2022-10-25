The Bills Are Making History Against Aaron Rodgers Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is prepared to enter Sunday's game as something he's never been in his NFL career to this point: a double-digit underdog.

The Bills are favored by 10.5 points over Green Bay in this week's "Sunday Night Football" matchup, which is uncharted territory for the four-time MVP.

Since Rodgers took over for Brett Favre, the Packers have never double-digit dogs with him in the lineup. But it has happened twice in games he's missed.

Back in 2010, Green Bay was a 14.5-point underdog to the Patriots with the immortal Matt Flynn behind center and 14-point dogs to the Steelers with Brett Hundley in 2017.

The biggest spread with Rodgers on the field prior to Sunday was 8.5 points in 2014, when the Packers took on the "Legion of Boom" Seahawks fresh off their Super Bowl XLVIII win.

With the Packers reeling, Aaron Rodgers said this weekend might be the "best thing" for Green Bay. But it's hard to imagine their three-game skid being snapped in Buffalo.