The Bills Have Re-Signed One Of Their Special Teams Stars

The Buffalo Bills retained a special teams standout on Wednesday.

Per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bills came to terms on a deal that will keep cornerback Siran Neal in Buffalo for the next three years.

“The Bills agreed to terms with CB Siran Neal on a three-year deal,” Peliserro reported. “The special teams ace stays in Buffalo.”

It's three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million for Siran Neal in Buffalo, per source. https://t.co/Md3B5DCWHk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2022

Adding, “It’s three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million …”

A fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018, Neal has been integral to Buffalo’s secondary and special teams units since arriving in Upstate New York.

Neal tallied a career-high 12 special teams tackles in 2021, good for second on the roster. Over the course of his four seasons with the Bills: Neal’s racked up 35 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on special teams.

The @BuffaloBills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with CB Siran Neal. pic.twitter.com/jkrx1k4bzO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the Jacksonville State product’s racked up 48 tackles, four TFLs and a sack.

The appears to be a lot of continuity when it comes to the Bills’ secondary going into 2022 as they look to break through and reach their first Super Bowl since the Jim Kelly era.