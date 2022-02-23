The Spun

The Bills Have Re-Signed One Of Their Special Teams Stars

A Buffalo Bills helmet sitting on a bench.ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills retained a special teams standout on Wednesday.

Per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bills came to terms on a deal that will keep cornerback Siran Neal in Buffalo for the next three years.

“The Bills agreed to terms with CB Siran Neal on a three-year deal,” Peliserro reported. “The special teams ace stays in Buffalo.”

Adding, “It’s three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million …”

A fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018, Neal has been integral to Buffalo’s secondary and special teams units since arriving in Upstate New York.

Neal tallied a career-high 12 special teams tackles in 2021, good for second on the roster. Over the course of his four seasons with the Bills: Neal’s racked up 35 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on special teams.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the Jacksonville State product’s racked up 48 tackles, four TFLs and a sack.

The appears to be a lot of continuity when it comes to the Bills’ secondary going into 2022 as they look to break through and reach their first Super Bowl since the Jim Kelly era.

