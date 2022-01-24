The Bills Made 1 Crucial Mistake Late Against Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills made one crucial mistake late against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night’s Divisional Round playoff loss – and, no, it wasn’t losing the coin toss in overtime.

Buffalo fell to Kansas City, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday.

But the game probably shouldn’t have gone to overtime in the first place. The Bills led the Chiefs by 3 points with 13 seconds remaining.

Rather than forcing the Chiefs to return the ball on a kickoff attempt, they allowed a touchback, preserving precious time for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Buffalo should’ve squibbed the ball or kicked it where the Chiefs had to return it.

We'll hear a lot about the unfairness of overtime rules. But the Bills kicked it in the end zone with 13 seconds left rather than using 4-6 seconds with a squib kick. And then let KC get in FG position.

But what a game.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 24, 2022

Bills made a big mistake with a touchback instead of a squib kick that would take time off the clock. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) January 24, 2022

If the Bills squib kick they win they game. — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) January 24, 2022

The Bills decision to kick into the end zone cost them this game. Kelce calls timeout with :03 and Butker nails kick. Media killed Dak for not managing end of game clock – Bills deserve 10X the criticism. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 24, 2022

Alas, the Bills opted to kick the ball into the end zone, allowing the Chiefs to take a touchback and preserve precious seconds.

Kansas City is off to the AFC Championship Game, while Buffalo is going home.