The Bills Made 1 Crucial Mistake Late Against Chiefs

Bills head coach Sean McDermottKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills made one crucial mistake late against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night’s Divisional Round playoff loss – and, no, it wasn’t losing the coin toss in overtime.

Buffalo fell to Kansas City, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday.

But the game probably shouldn’t have gone to overtime in the first place. The Bills led the Chiefs by 3 points with 13 seconds remaining.

Rather than forcing the Chiefs to return the ball on a kickoff attempt, they allowed a touchback, preserving precious time for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Buffalo should’ve squibbed the ball or kicked it where the Chiefs had to return it.

Alas, the Bills opted to kick the ball into the end zone, allowing the Chiefs to take a touchback and preserve precious seconds.

Kansas City is off to the AFC Championship Game, while Buffalo is going home.

