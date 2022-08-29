The Bills Reportedly Cut 6 Players On Monday Morning

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have until Tuesday afternoon to trim their roster down to 53 players to start the NFL season. They got a jumpstart on those moves this morning.

On Monday, the Bills announced the release of six players: Defensive back Josh Thomas, offensive lineman Jacob Capra, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph and defensive back Jordan Miller.

Several of those players were undrafted free agents who the Bills picked up after the 2022 NFL Draft. Others were practice squad players from last season who saw little to no playing time.

The end result for the Buffalo Bills is a roster size of 74. They now have 21 more moves to make before they take on the LA Rams in the season-opener next week.

The Buffalo Bills still have some tough cuts that will need to be made in the hours to come. They're absolutely stacked with talent at running back, wide receiver and the offensive line.

Of course, the Bills will also need to sign a punter sometime between now and Week 1, so there are actually 22 players that are likely going to be getting that dreaded call to GM Brandon Beane's office in the hours to come.

But it's a good problem to have when you have so many good players that you loathe having to cut any of them. The cream is rising to the top in Buffalo, and maybe it will yield them that long-awaited return trip to the Super Bowl.

