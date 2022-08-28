The Bills Worked Out 4 Punters On Sunday Afternoon

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are already having tryouts for a new punter.

The team worked out Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome, and Joseph Charlton after they released Matt Araiza on Saturday, per ProFootballTalk.

Araiza was released after a lawsuit was filed accusing him and two other San Diego State teammates been accused of gangraping a 17-year-old girl at a party last year.

Palardy spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and has also punted for the Carolina Panthers in the past.

Long has been with the Chargers for the last three seasons, while Charlton spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers the last two seasons.

The Bills will have a couple of days to decide on a new punter since 53-man rosters are due by Tuesday.

We'll have to see which one impressed them the most.