The Denver Broncos are working quickly to find the new leader of their football team.

The Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio once the regular season concluded. They’ve since been working hard to find their next head coach. They might have found him on Tuesday.

The Broncos held two interviews for the head coaching position on Tuesday. One was with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The interview reportedly lasted four hours and took place at a Dallas-area restaurant. The other was with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Denver clearly likes what it saw from the Cowboys this past season, despite their early-playoff exit.

Dan Quinn makes plenty of sense for a Denver team that prioritizes the defensive side of the ball.

One of the biggest complaints against Vic Fangio, though, is that he was unwilling to adapt to today’s style of football. That’s where the Broncos may lean Moore’s way.

Moore has an innovative offense built around the passing game. It’s put up strong numbers in the postseason, but hasn’t exactly translated to playoff success. Quinn, on the other hand, knows what it takes to go to the Super Bowl. He led the Falcons there just a few years ago.

Either Quinn or Moore could end up being the Broncos’ new head coach when all is said and done.