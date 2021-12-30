The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Broncos Had To Cancel Practice On Thursday

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

COVID-19 issues continue to plague teams around the NFL.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos were forced to cancel practice due to some positive tests within the organization. According to NFL Network insider James Palmer, the tests could be false positives.

The team still held meetings, just no on-field workouts.

As of Tuesday, the Broncos had six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list — including defensive lineman Mike Purcell and outside linebacker Andre Mintze. The Denver squad had a total of 19 positive cases earlier this year in the month of October.

This would be a very inopportune time for the Broncos to deal with another wave of COVID-19 issues. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers at 7-8, Denver is playing to keep it’s slim playoff hopes alive.

The identities of the players who tested positive today have not been revealed.

Looking to get their record back to .500, the Broncos will kickoff against Los Angeles in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.