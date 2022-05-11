The Broncos Have Made A Significant Front Office Hire

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There's a new director of player personnel in Denver, according to Broncos reporter Mike Klis. On Wednesday, the team reportedly landed Vikings director of pro scouting Reed Burckhardt.

Burckhardt spent the past 13 seasons in Minnesota, nearly a dozen of those with current Broncos GM George Paton.

The Vikings new regime is said to have wanted to keep the former South Dakota State QB, per Klis. But instead he gets a sizable promotion to work with Paton once again.

George Paton was brought on by the Broncos last season after a decade-plus with the Vikes.

Now Denver's front office has a whole new look. Headed by Paton, Burckhardt, assistant GM Darren Mougey, pro personnel director AJ Turso, director of college scouting Brian Stark, senior executive and former LB Roman Phifer and director of football operations Kelly Kleine.

Burckhardt's main role will be building a competitive roster. A job that's much easier with Russell Wilson running the show.

John Elway gushed about having Wilson in Broncos orange. Explaining:

He was the piece we needed. We had a good football team around him and I think George did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him here. It’s great to see the fan base energized again.