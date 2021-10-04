The Spun

The Broncos Were Furious With The Ravens’ Final Play

A general view of the fans at a Denver Broncos game.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos, 23-7, on Sunday afternoon.

While the game was already in hand, the Ravens did not take a knee for the final play of the game. Instead, they ran a rushing play, getting over 100 yards as a team for the 43rd straight game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it was “100 percent” his call following the game.

“100 percent my call,” Harbaugh said. “That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

The Broncos, meanwhile, were not happy. Sideline video shows Denver’s coaching staff and players getting visibly upset at the move.

“The Broncos sideline was enraged as the Ravens decided to run the ball on the final play of the game rather than take a knee,” 9News Sports in Denver tweeted.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Broncos players are still pretty upset with the move.

“Broncos players still fired up over this,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

The Ravens improved to 3-1 on the season with Sunday’s win, while the Broncos dropped to 3-1 with the loss.

