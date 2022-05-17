The Browns Claimed 2 New Players On Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A pair of recently cut secondary players found a home on Tuesday. Via the team's official Twitter account, the Cleveland Browns announced the signings of safety Luther King and cornerback Reggie Robinson II.

King was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The 6-1, 205-pound DB spent time on the Cowboys, Vikings and Falcons respective practice squads over the course of his career. The Illinois State alum has logged one NFL game.

Robinson also spent time with Dallas after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. In five career games, Robinson has recorded one tackle and one forced fumble.

The Browns recently signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million extension this offseason. Locking their two-time Pro Bowler up for the foreseeable future.

If Cleveland's latest additions make the roster, they'll likely be depth signings that get some run on special teams.